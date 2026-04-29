Sherry L. Copelli, 74, of Brockport, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2026, surrounded by her family.

She was born on September 28, 1951, in DuBois, the daughter of the late Jack and Vera Emmanuelson Heatherdale.

On July 22, 1988, she married the late Raymond “Jerry” Copelli, who preceded her in death on July 4, 2017.

A proud member of the Brockway Church of God, Sherry found great joy and purpose in her involvement there. She lovingly took pride in her Bible study group, finding fellowship and strength through the company of her church family. Her commitment to volunteering reflected a generous spirit that touched the lives of many who had the privilege to know her.

Beyond her spiritual dedication, Sherry was a lifelong learner and professional. She graduated from Curwensville Area High School and earned her bachelor’s degree from Lock Haven College. Her work ethic was exemplary, having devoted over 33 years as a Quality Technician at Metaldyne-an enduring career that highlighted her attention to detail and steadfast reliability.

Family was central to Sherry’s life. She delighted in staying busy, with many moments spent at her grandchildren’s sporting events, cheering them on and creating cherished memories. Her presence brought warmth, encouragement, and unconditional love.

She is survived by one son; Greg Copelli (Raechel Maletto) of St. Marys, a daughter; Amanda (Paul) Schillinger of St. Marys, and by three grandchildren; Marcus, Kinsley, and Harlee. She is also survived by a sister, Linda (Bill) Cheatle of Kersey, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Vicky Heatherdale, and her stepmother, Maxine Heatherdale.

A Celebration of Life for Sherry L. Copelli will held on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at 10:00 AM at Brockway Church of God, 85 Charnisky Drive, Brockway, PA 15824, with Bishop David Nagele officiating.

Family and friends are invited to a luncheon at the Brockway Church following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Brockway Church of God.

Krise Family Funeral Homes, 339 Main Street, Kersey, PA 15846 is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be offered to the family at www.krisefamilyfuneralhomes.com

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