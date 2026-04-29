Despite a wet spring it was sunny skies this past Friday for Lernerville Speedway as they held their 2026 season opener with a full pit area and a big crowd in the stands. The first feature of the night found nine time track champion AJ Flick continuing his winning way with his 50th career Lernerville win. Along with opening night wins at Pittsburgh and Selinsgrove Speedway already has three wins on the season.

In the late model feature it was Alex Ferree scoring the win over Colton Flinner and Ken Schaltenbrand while it was New York invader Eric Rudolph winning another one in the big block modified feature. Brett Hutira rounded out the night by scoring his first career win in the pro stock feature. Lernerville Speedway will be back in action this Friday with another Fab 4 racing program.

After three cancellations in April, Tri-City Raceway Park will look to get their season started this Friday with the FAST Sprint Car Series. Point leader Tyler Gunn will lead the FAST regulars against the Tri-City contingency. Look for names like Bob Felmlee, Ricky Peterson, Tyler Esh, Brandon Matus and others to be on hand this Friday for the 4,000 dollar top prize.

Local favorite Bob Felmlee looks to defend his home turf at Tri-City against the FAST invaders this Friday (Rick Rarer photo)

Joining the FAST series this Friday will be the RUSH wingless sprint cars, pro stocks, and RUSH stock cars. Gates open at 4:00 with racing scheduled for 7:00pm.

After racing at Attica Raceway Park in central Ohio this Friday the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars will make their first of two visits to Sharon Speedway this Saturday for the track’s season opener. Current point leader and defending champion David Gravel will lead the greatest show on dirt to Sharon to take on the western Pennsylvania locals and some of Ohio’s best racers.

Drivers Buddy Kofoid, Carson Macedo, Sheldon Haudenschild, and ten time champion Donny Schatz are just a few of the Outlaw drivers that will be on hand to take on local drivers like fan favorite Dale Blaney, Carl Bowser, Brandon Spithaler, Cody Bova, and a host of others.

Joining the World of Outlaws Saturday for the will be the RUSH wingless sprint cars making for a sprint car double header. Gates open at 4:00pm this Saturday for the “Hartford Hustle” with racing slated for 7:30pm.

Also this Saturday Mansfield Speedway in Mansfield, Ohio will roar back to life after sitting idle since 2019. Former NASCAR racer Matt Tifft has invested millions and brought the track back to racing form. This Saturday the track will host the Comeback Classic featuring the FAST Series sprint cars, super late models, and ump modifieds. Sunday May 3 rd Monster Trucks will invade the Speedway.

After a pair of rained out practices Hummingbird Speedway will hope for better weather this Saturday with their 2026 season opener scheduled to take the green.

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