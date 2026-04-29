PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — A New Jersey man is behind bars with bail denied after police say he threatened to shoot children at a school bus stop in downtown Punxsutawney.

Court records show the following charges were filed against 26-year-old Al-Tahiq Nasir-Dwayne Aulston, of Newark, N.J., on April 27 by the Punxsutawney Borough Police:

Terroristic Threats, Misdemeanor 1

Harassment — Communicating Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

Disorderly Conduct Obscene Language/Gestures, Summary

According to a criminal complaint, officers responded to the intersection of Sycamore and Sutton Streets around 8:30 a.m. on April 27 for a report of a disorderly male.

The affidavit said that Aulston was at an elementary school bus stop where multiple children and adults were present. A witness told police she heard yelling and cussing from her home. She reportedly directed her grandson and other children into her house for safety after seeing the suspect, the complaint stated.

Aulston allegedly screamed obscenities and told the group, “If I had a gun, I’d shoot all you mother f****rs,” while pointing a finger like a gun toward the children.

The affidavit said another adult witness reported that Aulston walked toward him and pointed a finger like a gun at him as well. The witness told officers that Aulston said, “Pow!” and “You could have been dead.”

Officers noted that Aulston appeared to be in an elevated state and was yelling when they arrived. However, police said in the complaint that he agreed to go with the officers to speak with a delegate from Community Connections of Clearfield/Jefferson Counties. Before being transported to the police station, Aulston allegedly told police he had a knife and threw it to the side.

A witness also reported to police that Aulston had walked down the middle of the street the previous day while yelling at passing cars to hit him, the affidavit said.

Magisterial District Judge Douglas Robert Chambers denied bail for Aulston during a preliminary arraignment on April 27. Court records indicate bail was denied because Aulston is considered a “danger to society and himself.” He is currently confined in the Jefferson County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 7 at 12:00 p.m. before Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock.

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