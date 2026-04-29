<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>CLEARFIELD CO.- Mature Resources has released their May menu and activities for Clearfield County locations.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:pdf-viewer-block\/standard {"mediaID":542967} -->\n<div class="wp-block-pdf-viewer-block-standard" style="text-align:left"><div class="uploaded-pdf"><a href="https:\/\/gantnews.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2026\/04\/05-2026-Menu.pdf" data-width="" data-height=""><\/a><\/div><\/div>\n<!-- \/wp:pdf-viewer-block\/standard -->\n\n<!-- wp:pdf-viewer-block\/standard {"mediaID":542968} -->\n<div class="wp-block-pdf-viewer-block-standard" style="text-align:left"><div class="uploaded-pdf"><a href="https:\/\/gantnews.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2026\/04\/05-2026-Clearfield-CAL-Activity-Sheet.pdf" data-width="" data-height=""><\/a><\/div><\/div>\n<!-- \/wp:pdf-viewer-block\/standard -->\n\n<!-- wp:pdf-viewer-block\/standard {"mediaID":542969} -->\n<div class="wp-block-pdf-viewer-block-standard" style="text-align:left"><div class="uploaded-pdf"><a href="https:\/\/gantnews.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2026\/04\/05-2026-Houtzdale-CAL-Activity-Sheet.pdf" data-width="" data-height=""><\/a><\/div><\/div>\n<!-- \/wp:pdf-viewer-block\/standard -->\n\n<!-- wp:pdf-viewer-block\/standard {"mediaID":542970} -->\n<div class="wp-block-pdf-viewer-block-standard" style="text-align:left"><div class="uploaded-pdf"><a href="https:\/\/gantnews.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2026\/04\/05-2026-Kylertown-CAL-Activity-Sheet.pdf" data-width="" data-height=""><\/a><\/div><\/div>\n<!-- \/wp:pdf-viewer-block\/standard -->\n\n<!-- wp:pdf-viewer-block\/standard {"mediaID":542971} -->\n<div class="wp-block-pdf-viewer-block-standard" style="text-align:left"><div class="uploaded-pdf"><a href="https:\/\/gantnews.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2026\/04\/05-2026-Mahaffey-CAL-Activity-Sheet.pdf" data-width="" data-height=""><\/a><\/div><\/div>\n<!-- \/wp:pdf-viewer-block\/standard -->\n\n<!-- wp:pdf-viewer-block\/standard {"mediaID":542972} -->\n<div class="wp-block-pdf-viewer-block-standard" style="text-align:left"><div class="uploaded-pdf"><a href="https:\/\/gantnews.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2026\/04\/05-2026-Coalport-CAL-Activity-Sheet.pdf" data-width="" data-height=""><\/a><\/div><\/div>\n<!-- \/wp:pdf-viewer-block\/standard -->