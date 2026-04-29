CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville softball team completed a sweep of the season series with Moshannon Valley on Tuesday, celebrating Senior Day with a 14-3, 5-inning victory. The Lady Tide also won the first meeting by Mercy Rule in a 15-0 decision on April 22.

Curwensville scored in every inning, using eight hits and 10 Damsel errors to rack up runs.

After Mo Valley took a 1-0 lead in he top of the first, the Lady Tide plated four in the home half o f the frame.

Addison Warren led off and reached on an error before Kylah Wos drew a walk. Addison Siple knocked in Warren with a single and Ava Hainsey followed with an 2-run double. Two more Damsel errors led to another Curwensville run.

Anorther pair of Mo Valley errors helped Curwensville score three more runs in the second. Eliza Aughenbaugh had an RBI double in the inning, while the other Lady Tide runs came home on errors.

Mo Valley cut its deficit to 7-3 with two unearned runs in the third, but Curwensville answered with two in the bottom of the stanza.

Sydney Simcox reached on an error to start the inning and scored after back-to-back one-out singles by Warren and Wos. Warren and Simcox both scored on Wos’ single. Wos came home two batters later on a Damsel error.

Curwensville put up two more runs in the fourth and ended it with a pair in the fifth on Briah Peoples’ double.

Wos led the Lady Tide offense with two hits, three runs scored and two RBIs. Hainsey added three runs and two RBIs.

Siple notched the win in the circle, tossing four innings and allowing three unearned runs on two hits. She walked three batters and struck out 12. Wos pitched a scoreless fifth, giving up a hit and striking out one.

The Lady Tide’s six seniors (Hainsey, Caitlynn Irwin, Gianna Lezzer, Simcox, Siple and Warren) combined to score nine runs and record five RBIs.

Curwensville improved to 8-5 overall, 5-2 in the Inter County Conference and 3-1 in the Moshannon Valley League.

The Lady Tide host West Branch on Thursday.

Moshannon Valley—3

Annabeth Anderson p 2220, Leah Martin 1b 1000, Ava Robison c-lf 1100, Brinley Kephart 3b-ss-3b-ss 3010, Ava Miller 1b-p 3002, Kylee O’Donnell ss-3b-ss 2000, A. Beirlair 3b 1000, Makenna Graffius 2b 3000, lf 1000, Jocelyn Vereshack lf-c 000, Reagan Keith rf 1000, Peyton Desmett rf 1000, Williams cf 2000. Totals: 21-3-3-2.

Curwensville—14

Addison Warren c 3211, Kylah Wos 2b-p 3322, Addison Siple p-1b 3111, Caitlynn Irwin 0100, Ava Hainsey 3b 3312, Eliza Aughenbaugh rf-2b 3111, Briah Peoples ss 4012, Addyson Neiswender lf 1100, Sydney Simcox cf 3210, Sylvia Witherite 1b-rf 2000, Gianna Lezzer 1000. Totals: 26-14-8-10.

Score by Innings

Moshannon Valley 102 003— 3 3 10

Curwensville 433 22x—10 8 3

Errors—O’Donnell 4, Kephart 2, Keith, Vereshack, Williams; Hainsey, Peoples, Wos. 2B—Hainsey, Peoples, Auhenbaugh. SF—Warren. HBP—Aughenbaugh (by Miller). SB—Wos 2, Warren, Hainsey.

Pitching

Moshannon Valley: Anderson—2 1/3 IP, 6 H, 10 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Miller—1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO.

Curwensville: Siple—4 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 11 SO; Wos—1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.

WP—Siple. LP—Anderson.