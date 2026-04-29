BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — For Brookville High School graduate Chris Taylor speaking at the CORE “Donate Life” event Monday was a “full-circle moment.”

Article by Randy Bartley

“It is particularly important to be here at Brookville Hospital because this is a full-circle moment. Almost 15 years ago, I took the call from CORE a few hundred feet away from here to authorize the donation of my mother’s corneas, and now I am speaking almost one year after receiving a life-saving liver transplant following a rare disease that progressed into a dangerous cancer,” said the DuBois Area High School English teacher.

Taylor said that in 2015, a routine physical revealed elevated liver markers. After months of testing, he was diagnosed with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis — a rare, progressive disease of the bile ducts with no cure or treatment other than transplant.

“I rarely drink, didn’t smoke, never experimented with drugs. It was completely random. The odds of being diagnosed in any given year are about 1 in 100,000, not too far off of the odds of being struck by lightning over the course of 10 years,” he said. “I felt like I had won, or rather lost, a horrible lottery.”

Taylor said that for years, his case was mild and stable. “Then in the fall of 2023, my numbers suddenly spiked. After further testing, I received the news PSC patients fear most: cholangiocarcinoma, bile duct cancer,” he said. “Many of you know what that diagnosis is extraordinarily rare, extraordinarily lethal, an extraordinarily low chance of survival. I had lost another devastating lottery. The silver lining was that mine appeared to have been caught early, with no noticeable spread, and I was among the small fraction of patients who qualified for a specialized liver transplant protocol. After many crushing losses, the lottery numbers were starting to come up in my favor,” he said.

Taylor was approved for the transplant list and began an intense treatment plan including 33 radiation sessions and 24/7 chemotherapy pumping through him over three weeks. The nine months following meant maintenance chemo, regular checkups, and waiting. “By April of 2025, my liver was failing fast. My bilirubin was over 18. I was so jaundiced I could have starred in a live action version of The Simpsons. I was running out of time,” he said.

On May 7th, the transplant call came. “I was actually already at the hospital for an appointment. I FaceTimed with my kids to remind them I loved them, and my wife raced from home so she could be there for the surgery. Through all of this, I knew there was at least a chance I might not wake up,” he said.

Because of the cancer, the surgeons wouldn’t perform the transplant unless they confirmed firsthand that it hadn’t spread to his lymph nodes. “So I went under anesthesia not knowing which future I’d wake up to: a new liver and a real chance of long-term survival — or my old liver and almost no chance. The anesthesiologist told me, “If you wake up with a breathing tube, we were able to do the transplant. If you don’t…”

“After seven and a half hours, I opened my eyes and felt for that tube,” said Taylor. “I have never been so happy to have a piece of plastic stuck in my throat. And for the first time in a very long time. I could exhale.”

Transplant life isn’t without challenges. “Twice a day, every day, for the rest of my life, I will take medication to keep my immune system from rejecting my new liver,” he said. “I get regular scans. I’ll be monitored forever. In fact, I do my regular bloodwork right upstairs. It’s a small price to pay for a real chance at a long, normal life.”

He said his journey would never have started without something deceptively simple: results from a routine physical that a primary care doctor took seriously. “Please remember where an uncommon story like mine actually begins, in an ordinary exam room, with an ordinary blood draw, and a physician who doesn’t let the numbers go ignored. You do that work every day. I’m here to tell you that it matters more than you know,” he said.

He said recipients are often asked whether they know about their donor. “About five months after my operation, I was able to start answering yes to that question. He was a 67-year-old husband, father, and grandfather. He collapsed suddenly at home and never regained consciousness. He was an ordinary person. He didn’t live a flashy life. He wasn’t famous,” said Taylor. “And yet, in the moment he passed, he left behind a legacy larger than anything status or recognition could ever achieve. He saved another human being’s life.”

Taylor admitted he did a little social media stalking. “I probably would have had almost nothing in common with him had we met. But that’s what’s remarkable about organ donation…it doesn’t judge and it comes with no strings attached. Because he put that heart on his license, I get to keep teaching students I love. I get the chance to grow old with my wife. I get to watch my kids grow up,” he said.

Taylor also spoke to medical professionals. “Organ donation is one of those places where medicine and humanity meet in a unique way. In your career, you may never be directly involved in a transplant. But you interact with patients every single day who could one day need one, or whose decision to register as a donor could save someone like me. That conversation, that gentle mention, that poster in a waiting room, don’t ever think it doesn’t make a difference,” said Taylor. “So, as we raise the (CORE) flag today, let us remember the part each of us plays in delivering gifts of life. As advocates, potential donors, and health care professionals, we can help lead more people toward that moment where they feel for the breathing tube, exhale, and get back to living their lives and loving those around them.”

CORE is one of 58 federally designated not-for-profit organ procurement organizations in the United States. CORE coordinates the recovery and matching of organs, tissues and corneas.

The post “I Could Finally Exhale”: How One Brookville Native Beat The Odds Against Rare Cancer appeared first on exploreJefferson.