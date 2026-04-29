CLEARFIELD, Pa. — The Clearfield County commissioners have responded to questions regarding the Moshannon Valley Processing Center.

Following a regular meeting Tuesday, the commissioners clarified the county’s limited ability to control the facility.

At the start of the meeting, the board heard comments from residents and other concerned individuals regarding recent incidents at the facility, including an alleged hunger strike and reports of inhumane conditions. While the commissioners do not normally respond to public comment during meetings, they answered questions from the media afterward.

“We have no authority over GEO. None,” Commissioner Dave Glass said. The commissioners explained that the federal government operates the facility.

“We were asked to do this by the Biden administration,” Glass said, adding that the board never expected it to become “this much controversy and this much work.”

Chairman Tim Winters began his comments by reiterating a statement the commissioners issued last week. He stated that no actual hunger strike occurred and that fewer than 10 percent of the inmates missed a single meal.

“People are under the misconception that we can snap our fingers and close this facility,” Winters said.

Glass, who has stated multiple times that he will not vote to renew the contract, said the county cannot provide true oversight. He noted that the public often believes the facility would close if the commissioners terminated the contract.

“I have not seen any evidence of that,” Glass said.

Commissioner John Sobel said he understands the concerns regarding the center and noted that the board maintains regular contact with facility administrators. When citizens call with concerns, the commissioners immediately reach out to the facility to offer suggestions, though the facility’s administration retains final decision-making power.

When asked if they have concerns about inmate care, the commissioners said they do, noting the facility employs medical personnel, dentists, and psychologists. “We know the people who work in the medical department,” Winters said.

Glass added that the facility has a capacity of 1,800 inmates but usually holds about 1,400.

Furthermore, the commissioners said the center employs more than 400 local individuals from various backgrounds and political affiliations. They argued that if problems such as moldy or worm-ridden food existed, employees would speak out.

Glass said the board investigated that allegation and “found no evidence of that. None.”

The commissioners compared the center to the county’s jail, which employs 30 corrections officers. They noted that while detention facilities across the nation face regular problems, corrections officers would be the first to report real humanitarian abuses.

The commissioners clarified that while they lack day-to-day operational authority, they have the right to tour the facility at any time, a privilege also held by state and federal representatives.

“Frankly, this is a federal issue,” Glass said, “with federal oversight and federal inspections.”

While the commissioners hold differing political opinions, they agreed that the immigration system requires reform.

“While we don’t have authority, we are involved in the process,” Winters said. He added that ending the contract would eliminate the county’s ability to receive reports or communicate directly with the facility.

“Is it ideal? No,” Winters said. “Does federal policy need reformed? Absolutely.”