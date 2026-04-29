CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — The College Sports Communicators released their 2025-26 Academic All-America honorees for women’s swimming & diving on Tuesday. The Clarion women’s swimming & diving team boasted two honorees this year, with Joslyn Jurski earning the honors for the second straight year and Katie Madigan for the first. Both Golden Eagles were named to the Second Team.

Now a two-time Academic All-American, Jurski (4.00 — Management) hit multiple NCAA ‘B’ cuts during the 2025-26 season. The 2025 NCAA qualifier was Clarion’s leading scorer at the 2026 PSAC Swimming Championships, accounting for 109 total points. Jurski was the runner-up in the 1000 Free and the 1650 Free and helped the 800 Free Relay to a second place finish.

Madigan (3.91 — Speech Pathology) earned a pair of All-America honors on the boards at this year’s NCAA Division II Swimming & Diving Championships. She placed sixth on the 1-meter board and ninth on the 3-meter board, running her career All-American total to six honors in three years.

This is the first time since 2015-16 that any Golden Eagle athletic program has had multiple Academic All-America honorees in the same year. The women’s swimming & diving team did so that year, with Lauren Slayton and Sarah Zerfoss both making the Women’s At-Large Second Team. Clarion volleyball also had two Academic All-Americans that year, with Kaley Pittsley and Morgan Seybold making the team.

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