CLEARFIELD- CenClear, in partnership with the Clearfield Revitalization Corporation, is excited to introduce the first-ever Kids Zone at the 2026 Clearfield Riverfront Festival. This new, free attraction will provide a dedicated space for children and families to enjoy interactive activities, entertainment, and meaningful community connections.

The Kids Zone will take place on Friday, June 12, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Lower Witmer Park, N. Front Street, Clearfield.

Families can look forward to a variety of engaging experiences, including games, arts and crafts, hands-on activities, giveaways, live performances, and character meet-and-greets. Food trucks and festival vendors will also be available nearby, making it easy for families to spend the day enjoying all the festival has to offer.

CenClear is currently seeking local agencies and organizations to participate by hosting a booth within the Kids Zone. Participating organizations are encouraged to offer a child-friendly activity or giveaway while sharing information about their services in a fun and approachable way. There is no cost to participate; however, space is limited to 30 organizations. The deadline to reserve a spot is Friday, May 15, 2026.

“This is an exciting opportunity to create something new for families in our community,” said Mason Strouse, Family & Community Partnership Director at CenClear. “We’re proud to bring a space to the festival where children can play, learn, and connect with local resources in a positive and engaging environment.”

For more information or to reserve a booth space, please email mstrouse@cenclear.org or call (814) 762-4010.