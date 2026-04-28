Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have risen 5.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.14/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 21.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 80.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 9.2 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.408 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.29/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.89/g, a difference of $1.60/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.29/g while the highest was $4.89/g, a difference of $1.60/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.04/g today. The national average is up 5.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 94.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back five years:

April 27, 2025: $3.33/g (U.S. Average: $3.10/g)

April 27, 2024: $3.80/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

April 27, 2023: $3.73/g (U.S. Average: $3.61/g)

April 27, 2022: $4.24/g (U.S. Average: $4.14/g)

April 27, 2021: $3.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg- $4.18/g, up 8.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.09/g.

Hagerstown- $3.93/g, up 4.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.89/g.

York- $4.16/g, up 4.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.12/g.

“Average gasoline prices rose in 39 states over the last week, with the national average moving higher, while diesel prices declined in most states, offering a brief divergence at the pump,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “However, that divergence may prove short-lived. Oil prices have been climbing again as markets react to renewed geopolitical tensions and the cancellation of talks between the U.S. and Iran. As a result, gasoline prices are set to rise further this week, with diesel expected to follow. Many inland states— including those in the Great Lakes and Plains— could see average gas prices climb to their highest levels since 2022, while price-cycling markets may also experience another round of hikes in the next few days.”



GasBuddy®, a PDI Technologies company, is North America’s trusted fuel savings platform, helping consumers fuel up for less for over 25 years. With over 100 million app downloads, GasBuddy delivers real-time prices at 150,000+ stations and tangible savings through Pay with GasBuddy+™. It is the most authoritative source of station-level fuel pricing data, updating averages 288 times daily from the broadest mix of inputs— spotter reports, direct station integrations, and transactional data.