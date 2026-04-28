YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A teenager was injured after losing control of a vehicle on a wet roadway in Jefferson County, according to state police.

The crash occurred around 11:06 a.m. on April 25 on Alliance Drive near South Main Street Extension in Young Township, Jefferson County, according to a report from Punxsutawney-based State Police.

The report said 19-year-old Rylie A. Sheesley, of Timblin, was traveling north when her vehicle lost traction on the wet roadway while negotiating a left curve.

Police stated Sheesley attempted to correct but oversteered, causing the vehicle to rotate and travel off the east side of the roadway backwards.

The vehicle continued off the road before coming to rest against a group of small trees along the shoulder, the report said.

Sheesley suffered suspected minor injuries, but refused medical transport from the scene, police noted.

Police cited Sheesley for failing to drive at a safe speed as a result of the crash, according to the report.

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