JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police have released details on several recent, unrelated incidents across the region, including a vandalism case, a domestic-related harassment incident, and a DUI arrest.

Canoe Township Criminal Mischief

According to PSP Punxsutawney, troopers are investigating a criminal mischief case reported between April 25 and April 26 along 2nd Street in Canoe Township, Indiana County. Police say a 2020 white Chevrolet Malibu was vandalized with blue spray paint, including swastikas and other markings. A tire on the vehicle was also flat. The victim, a 44-year-old man from Rossiter, reported the damage. The investigation remains ongoing.

Harassment in Sykesville

In Jefferson County, PSP DuBois responded to a domestic incident on April 21 along West Main Street in Sykesville Borough. Through investigation, police said both individuals involved — a 31-year-old woman from Sykesville and a 59-year-old woman from Penfield — were charged with harassment. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.

DUI Arrest in Sandy Township

Troopers in Clearfield County reported a DUI-related incident in Sandy Township. According to PSP DuBois, a 30-year-old Brockport man was arrested following a traffic stop along Rich Highway on April 25. Police said the driver was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending through Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office.

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