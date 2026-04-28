CURWENSVILLE — A full day of family-friendly entertainment is on tap as the 2nd Annual Springtime Spectacular heads back to Curwensville Lake on Saturday, May 9, bringing together vendors, live entertainment, interactive activities and a fireworks finale.

The event, designed to celebrate the season and bring the community together, will kick off at 9 a.m. with a vendor show featuring local businesses, artisans and a variety of food trucks. Organizers note that vendors may remain open throughout the day, giving visitors plenty of opportunities to shop and dine as activities continue into the evening.

One of the day’s most anticipated attractions, the Lake Rubber Duck Hunt, will run from 1 to 6 p.m., offering participants a chance to “find a duck and win big.” The interactive activity is expected to draw families and children looking for a fun and engaging outdoor experience.

Later in the afternoon, bingo will begin at 4 p.m., followed by a live performance from Giants of Science from 5 to 8 p.m., bringing music and energy to the lakeside venue.

At 6 p.m., attendees will have the opportunity to meet the team behind Fire Art during a special meet-and-greet, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the performers responsible for the evening’s fiery display.

As the sun sets, the event will culminate with a fireworks demonstration and pyromusical show at dark — a choreographed blend of fireworks and music organizers promise will be a “spectacular show you won’t want to miss.”

With activities spanning the entire day, the Springtime Spectacular aims to offer something for everyone, from shopping and food to games, live entertainment and a grand finale under the night sky.

Event organizers encourage residents and visitors alike to come out, enjoy the festivities and celebrate spring at the lake — creating what they hope will be lasting family memories.