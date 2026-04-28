CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, a division of Mature Recourses, and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announce the distribution of Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) applications and checks by mail again this year.

The SFMNP goal for 2026 is to increase the number of seniors receiving the benefits and increase the statewide check redemption rates.

Clearfield County seniors who are 60 years old or older before Dec. 31, 2026, and meet the income requirement are eligible for five $5 checks.

The household income eligibility guidelines are: for singles $29,526.00 and $40,034.00 for couples.

Income means before deductions such as income taxes, social security taxes, insurance premiums, charitable contribution, etc.

Each person in a household receiving vouchers must be 60 years of age or older, including spouses.

The SFMNP does not include seniors who are living in nursing home facilities, convents and residential facilities where meals are provided.

Meals on Wheels consumers will receive their applications with their noontime meal.

Call 814-765-2691 to receive your 2026 application. The monetary benefit will be $25 in five $5 vouchers. Carefully read the guidelines below before ordering an application.