PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — A Punxsutawney man is facing multiple criminal charges after police say he posed as an animal control officer to gain entry to an apartment in the middle of the night while the resident was sleeping.

Court records show the Punxsutawney Borough Police filed the following charges against Martin Scott White, 62, of Punxsutawney, on April 27 in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office:

Criminal Trespass — Break Into Structure, Felony 2

Criminal Trespass — Enter Structure, Felony 3

Official Oppression, Misdemeanor 2

Loitering and Prowling at Night Time, Misdemeanor 3

Harassment — Course of Conduct With No Legitimate Purpose

Police say the incident occurred on April 25 at the Jefferson Street Apartments.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim was awakened around 1:00 a.m. by someone knocking on the door to her apartment. Police said the individual, later identified as White, claimed to be with animal control.

The complaint stated White claimed he was there to take the victim’s dog because it was barking too much. The victim then heard White using a key to open the door and enter the home without permission, according to the affidavit.

Once she opened her eyes, the victim allegedly saw White standing inside the apartment with his hands on the back of her couch. According to the complaint, she then yelled, “What the f*** are you doing in my apartment!”

White continued to claim he was with animal control and began rummaging through a pile of clothes near the victim’s bed, before abruptly stopping and exiting the apartment, police said in the affidavit.

White was arraigned on April 26 by Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak. Bail was set at $20,000 unsecured, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 7 at 9:00 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock.

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