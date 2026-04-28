(StatePoint) Spring is the perfect time for a home refresh! While dusting the ceiling fan and scrubbing the tub are likely already on your to-do list, the most essential task of all may not be on your radar: cleaning and testing your smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms. A fresh home is great, but a safe one is even better. Did you know that working smoke alarms in the home doubles your chances of safely escaping a house fire? That’s according to the National Fire Protection Association. This spring, Kidde, a pioneer in early smoke detection for over 100 years, is highlighting the importance of keeping your smoke and CO alarms up to date. Here’s what they want you to know:

• Install devices throughout the house, on every level including the living room, kitchen, bedrooms, hallways, basement and garage. It’s also a good idea to keep fire extinguishers in the kitchen, basement, laundry room and garage.

• Smoke and CO devices aren’t just plastic boxes – they’re sophisticated mini-computers. Their sensors and circuits constantly analyze air particles, and like any computer, dust and neglect can inhibit their functionality. Clean your alarms this spring, and regularly after that, to help prevent false alarms. Use compressed air or a vacuum cleaner with a soft brush to clean the vents, and then wipe the device with a dry microfiber cloth.

• Smoke and CO alarms are electronic devices with sensors and circuits that wear out over time. It’s recommended to replace them every 5 to 10 years depending on the model. You can determine whether it’s time to replace or upgrade your alarms by looking at the manufacturing date. Be sure to opt for self-testing devices that help ensure the alarms are operating as expected, like the Kidde Smoke Alarm, 10-Year Battery Powered or the Combo Smoke CO Alarm, 10-Year Battery Powered, which last a full decade. Kidde’s Detect line of devices offer revolutionary technology that provides fast, precise smoke detection, giving individuals and families more time to react and get to safety. The line also prioritizes enhanced sensing technology, which helps to reduce those nuisance alarms that can lead to consumers disabling their devices.

Remember, a self-testing device is not a substitute for a manual push test. No matter what style devices you have in your home, be sure to take time this spring to manually test them, and then monthly after that.

More information about fire and CO safety can be found by visiting https://www.kidde.com.

“A happy, healthy home starts with safety. Make sure your fire and carbon monoxide detectors are part of your seasonal refresh routine: clean them, test them, and replace any units that have reached their limit,” says Isis Wu, president of Global Residential Fire & Safety at Kidde.