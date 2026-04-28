HARRISBURG — Student teachers across the Commonwealth can now apply for a $10,000 stipend in the 2026-27 school year through the PA Student Teacher Support Program . Stipends are available on a first-come, first-served basis for future educators who enter a student teaching placement and commit to working in Pennsylvania as a teacher for three years. The program also provides up to $2,500 to cooperating teachers who mentor and assist student teachers.

“Teaching is a challenging, rewarding, and critical job, and future educators deserve financial support while they’re working in the classroom during their required student teacher assignments,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe. “The PA Student Teacher Support Program encourages degree completion, helps bolster our educator workforce, and signals our commitment to the next generation of educators.”

In 2025-26, the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) received more than 3,500 applications and provided stipends to 2,300 student teachers. Governor Josh Shapiro’s proposed 2026-27 budget includes $5 million increase to PHEAA for stipends for student teachers, bringing total program funding to $35 million annually.

To be considered eligible, applicants must:

Be currently enrolled in an institution of higher education located in Pennsylvania.

Be currently enrolled in a PA Department of Education approved educator preparation program.

Meet the minimum GPA requirement of 3.0.

Be placed in a position as a student teacher at an approved location in Pennsylvania. Placement is not required at the time of application, but it is required by the placement deadline. Locations: School districts, intermediate units, non-public schools, area career and technical schools, charter schools, regional charter schools, or cyber charter schools.

Have obtained the required clearances for employment in public or private schools in Pennsylvania.

Agree to work as a teacher at a participating LEA or non-public school within Pennsylvania for a period of no less than 3 years.

Be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident. A permanent resident is defined as a non-citizen who is legally permitted to live and work in the United States permanently.

Be placed in a non-paid position as a student teacher. Temporary substitute teaching is permitted but must not exceed 10 days during the student teaching term.

Applications are due September 15, 2025.