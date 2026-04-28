Norma Louise Thomas, 98, of Brookville, passed away at home on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

She was born at home in Summerville on June 17, 1927, a daughter of the late Chester Ellsworth Campbell and Nellie Blanche (Haugh) Campbell.

Norma was a graduate of Corsica Union High School.

On August 23, 1946, she married the love of her life, Paul Eugene Thomas. Their loved endured nearly sixty-four years prior to his death in 2010.

She previously worked at GC Murphy, McCrory’s, Brookville Glove Factory and Jefferson Manor, mostly while raising her boys and keeping a lovely home.

Mrs. Thomas was a member of the Brookville Church of Christ. Her strong religious faith guided her every step throughout her life.

Her love and devotion shaped the lives of those around her. She had gentle spirit, steady faith and a nurturing heart that her family looked up to and relied on.

In her free time, she enjoyed playing Scrabble, crocheting and reading, particularly Amish books.

She is survived by two sons, Kenneth Eugene Thomas of Brookville and Rodney Wayne (Kim) Thomas of Sigel; five grandchildren, Jared Thomas, Courtney (Chris) Hover, Abbey (Adam) Chi, David Thomas and Kristen (Keith) Fryer; twelve great-grandchildren, Palmer, Deacon, Kalista, Vivian, Riley, Kamryn, Lola, Hudson, Eli, Elliana, Jocelyn and Brooke; two great-great-grandsons, Rogers and Web.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband Paul; two brothers, Eugene and Robert Campbell; one sister, Marjorie Spindler.

Friends will be received from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 29, 2026, and from 11-1p.m Wednesday at the Brookville Church of Christ.

A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. at the church, co-officiated by Evangelist’s Larry Krause and Randal Matheney.

Interment will follow at Roseville Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.

Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.

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