HYDE — The Clearfield Lady Bison broke out the bats Monday at the Bison Sports Complex getting a season-high 16 hits on their way to an 11-1 Mercy Rule win over the visiting Central Lady Dragons (2-12).

Central scored their lone, unearned, run in the top of the first inning and Clearfield (6-7) responded with two in the bottom of the first to take the lead; then scored three, two, and four in the second, fourth, and fifth innings to end it.

A trio of Lady Bison had 3-hit games – Lily McBride, Haley Billotte, and Jordyn Lazauskas. McBride’s hits raised her team leading average to .488 and hits to 18. Fellow freshman Lazauskas’ hits were the first three of her Lady Bison career.

Joell Henry picked up her second complete game victory in a row allowing only three hits, while walking two, striking out four, and allowing just the one unearned run.

Losing pitcher Kailyn Gahagan gave up all 11 runs, seven earned, while walking none and striking out two.

Both of the Lady Bison runs in the first inning were unearned, the first run coming home when Henry reached on an error and the go-ahead run scoring on an RBI single by Ellie McBride.

The three runs in the second inning scored on RBI singles by Lila Roberts and Lilly McBride, and a sacrifice fly by Aevril Hayward.

Both runs in the fourth inning were also unearned, but the four runs to ice the game in the fifth were earned as Billotte and Roberts hit doubles, and Lazuaskas and Hayward had run scoring singles. Dalayni Kushner and Raigan Uncles also had singles to put the ducks on the pond.

Uncles also had a couple defensive gems in left and Lily McBride had one in center to help keep the Lady Dragons off the scoreboard after the first inning.

Weather permitting, Clearfield will take to the road on Wednesday to face the Richland Lady Rams (3-11). Senior Recognition is slated for Thursday when the Lady Bison return home to host Bradford.

Central 100 00 1 3 4

Clearfield 230 24x 11 16 2

CENTRAL — 1

Kailyn Gahagan P 3000, Hailey Fries 2B 2110, Addison Moses SS 3010, Riley Peterson 3B 2011, Norah Bechtel C 2000, Adrianna Byler DP 2000, Addison Claycomb flex/RF 0000, Brynlee Beach 2000, Sofie Maldonado 1B 2000, Lena Lanzendorfer LF 1000, TOTALS 19 1 3 1.

CLEARFIELD — 11

Raigan Uncles LF 3120, Lily McBride CF 4133, Aevril Hayward SS 3012, Joell Henry P 3000, Ellie McBride C 3011, Dalayni Kushner 3B 3110, Haley Billotte 1B 3230, Lila Roberts RF 3222, Jordyn Lazauskas DP 3331, Mia Helsel flex/2B 0000, TOTALS 28 11 16 9.

E – Moses-2, Beach: Kushner, Billotte. 2B – Billotte, Roberts. SF – Hayward. SB – Beach, Lanzendorfer: Billotte-2, L McBride-2, Lazauskas, Uncles.

Pitching:

Central: Gahagan (L) 4.1 IP, 16 H, 11 R, 7 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO

Clearfield: Henry (W, 2-1) 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO

LADY BISON SCOREBOARD: