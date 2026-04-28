Ingredients

1/3 cup butter, softened

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup baking cocoa

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

9 milk chocolate kisses

Directions

~In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs and vanilla. Combine the flour, cocoa, baking powder, and salt; gradually add to the creamed mixture and mix well.

~Fill paper-lined muffin cups two-thirds full. Place a chocolate kiss, tip end down, in the center of each.

~Bake at 350°F for 20 to 25 minutes (or until top of brownie springs back when lightly touched).

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The post Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Brownie Kiss Cupcakes appeared first on exploreJefferson.