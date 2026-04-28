Ingredients
1/3 cup butter, softened
1 cup sugar
2 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup baking cocoa
1/4 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
9 milk chocolate kisses
Directions
~In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs and vanilla. Combine the flour, cocoa, baking powder, and salt; gradually add to the creamed mixture and mix well.
~Fill paper-lined muffin cups two-thirds full. Place a chocolate kiss, tip end down, in the center of each.
~Bake at 350°F for 20 to 25 minutes (or until top of brownie springs back when lightly touched).
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The post Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Brownie Kiss Cupcakes appeared first on exploreJefferson.
Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/local/2026/04/28/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-brownie-kiss-cupcakes-171320/