CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Independence Health System today announced the return of orthopedic surgeon Jason Clark, DO, FAAOS, to the medical staff at Butler Memorial and Clarion hospitals.

Dr. Clark brings more than a decade of experience as a fellowship‑trained shoulder and elbow surgeon, complemented by specialized robotic training in total knee and hip replacement. He treats a wide range of musculoskeletal conditions involving the bones, joints, muscles, tendons and ligaments, including arthritis, sprains and strains, torn ligaments, tendon and rotator cuff injuries, sports injuries and other orthopedic conditions.

Independence Health System’s orthopedic services at Butler Memorial and Clarion hospitals deliver comprehensive, hospital‑based surgical care—so patients can have surgery, recover, and receive follow‑up care close to home. This coordinated approach provides access to experienced orthopedic specialists and modern facilities, supporting exceptional quality of care while reducing the need for extensive travel.

Board‑certified in orthopedic surgery, Dr. Clark earned his medical degree from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, followed by an orthopedic surgery residency at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren, Ohio. He further honed his skills through a shoulder and elbow orthopedic surgery fellowship at the St. Francis Orthopaedic Institute in Columbus, Georgia. Dr. Clark holds a master’s degree in health administration with a specialization in healthcare leadership.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to return to western Pennsylvania and to collaborate with the talented teams at Butler Memorial and Clarion hospitals,” Dr. Clark said. “It is a privilege to care for these communities, and I look forward to helping patients regain strength, mobility and confidence so they can get back to doing the things they enjoy.”

Dr. Clark is now accepting new patients at 101 Alwine Road, Suite 208, Saxonburg, as well as at 24 Doctors Lane in Clarion. In June, he will also be seeing patients in Butler at 480 E. Jefferson Street. Appointments at all locations can be scheduled by calling 833‑604‑7214.

To learn more about the expert orthopedic services offered at Independence Health System, visit www.independence.health.

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