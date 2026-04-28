GRAMPIAN- Grampian Lions Club will sponsor their annual Chicken BBQ at Grampian Community Park Thursday, June 11 during Grampian Days Homecoming.

The meal will be served as take-out only. Picnic tables are available at the park for your convenience.

Meals will be served from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Adult portion $12.00 each and child portion $6.00 each. Tickets are presale only. There will be no tickets sold at the door. Tickets can be purchased at Dimmick’s Auto Repair, Bells Landing, or from Grampian Lions Club members.

The Chicken BBQ meal will include: BBQ chicken, a baked potato, baked beans, a dinner roll and a drink.

The chicken will be cooked over an outdoor BBQ pit using GLC special bar-b-que sauce recipe.

Please come and enjoy this meal and support the GLC as well as the Grampian Days Homecoming. Immediately following the BBQ the GLC 2026 Citizen of the Year will be announced.

For more info please call Jim at 277-6841 or Kirk at 236-3755.