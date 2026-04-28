CLEARFIELD, Pa. — The Clearfield Area School Board reached an agreement on elementary school class sizes for the 2026-27 school year.

Last week, the board reviewed a plan to reduce some elementary classes while increasing others. Members questioned the wisdom of reducing kindergarten classes and instead proposed increasing second grade classrooms.

The board ultimately chose to maintain the current classroom proposals for the 2026-27 school year at Monday’s meeting. The board will monitor enrollment and adjust if necessary. The plan includes:

Adding one classroom each for the second and third grades. Second grade will increase from seven to eight classrooms, while third grade will move from six to seven.

Maintaining kindergarten at eight classrooms.

Decreasing the first and fourth grades by one classroom each.

Eliminating one secondary math and one secondary science position.

Board member Gail Ralston said she weighed the previous discussion against budget concerns.

“I worry about the budget,” she said. “(But) children are worth more than money; they’re priceless!”

Ralston added that the board must consider how tight household budgets are within the community. While she wants the best classroom environment for students, she said she hopes to avoid unnecessary budget increases. The eight-classroom plan for kindergarten allows for 15 to 18 students per class. Board members and staff cited studies showing that younger students perform better in classes with a low student-to-teacher ratio.

Board members agreed with Ralston on the need to balance the needs of children with the financial reality of their families.

Elementary Principal Ken Viedeffer said the statewide average for kindergarten is 18 to 20 students per class. The district’s proposed figures match or sit slightly lower than that average.

Ultimately, board members agreed that Business Manager Sam Maney has kept budget figures conservative over the years to maintain the district’s financial health. These budgets account for potential staff needs or sudden shifts in enrollment.

The board will hold a budget workshop at 6 p.m. May 4 in the junior/senior high school library.