UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois say a man was injured following a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 in Union Township that occurred earlier this month.

According to a report released on April 26 by PSP DuBois, the crash occurred on April 6 at 4:21 p.m. near mile marker 103.7 westbound in Union Township, Clearfield County.

Police reported that Akmaljon Khoshimov, 24, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was traveling west in a 2020 Volvo tractor-trailer. At the same time, a vehicle operated by, Roger W. Hoover, 61, of DuBois, was stopped in a traffic backlog.

State police said the crash occurred as Khoshimov was traveling in the left lane and began heavily braking while merging into the right lane to avoid a collision with another vehicle. As he merged into the right lane, the Volvo struck the rear of Hoover’s vehicle.

Hoover suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois by Amserv Ltd. DuSan Ambulance, police said.

Khoshimov reported no injuries. Both drivers were wearing lap and shoulder belts at the time of the crash, according to the report.

According to police, Khoshimov was cited for a turn signal violation as a result of the crash.

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