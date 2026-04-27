JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police have released details on several recent, unrelated incidents across Jefferson County, including a DUI arrest, a corruption of minors investigation, and a Protection From Abuse (PFA) violation.

Big Run Drug Charges

According to PSP Punxsutawney, a 48-year-old Big Run man was taken into custody on April 24 following a traffic stop on Church Street in Big Run Borough, Jefferson County. Troopers reported the driver showed signs of impairment related to a controlled substance and was arrested for DUI. Charges are pending toxicology results.

Child Line Referral in Knox Township

In a separate case, PSP Punxsutawney is investigating a reported corruption of minors incident in Knox Township. The case involves a 16-year-old female from Brookville and was reported through ChildLine. Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing.

Reynoldsville PFA Violation

State Police in DuBois also reported responding to a domestic incident on April 22 along Broadway Street in Reynoldsville Borough. Through investigation, troopers determined a violation of a Protection From Abuse order had occurred. The case involves a 29-year-old Reynoldsville man and multiple victims, including a 34-year-old woman and several juveniles. Charges are pending.

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