JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police have released details on several recent, unrelated incidents across Jefferson County, including a DUI arrest, a corruption of minors investigation, and a Protection From Abuse (PFA) violation.
Big Run Drug Charges
According to PSP Punxsutawney, a 48-year-old Big Run man was taken into custody on April 24 following a traffic stop on Church Street in Big Run Borough, Jefferson County. Troopers reported the driver showed signs of impairment related to a controlled substance and was arrested for DUI. Charges are pending toxicology results.
Child Line Referral in Knox Township
In a separate case, PSP Punxsutawney is investigating a reported corruption of minors incident in Knox Township. The case involves a 16-year-old female from Brookville and was reported through ChildLine. Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing.
Reynoldsville PFA Violation
State Police in DuBois also reported responding to a domestic incident on April 22 along Broadway Street in Reynoldsville Borough. Through investigation, troopers determined a violation of a Protection From Abuse order had occurred. The case involves a 29-year-old Reynoldsville man and multiple victims, including a 34-year-old woman and several juveniles. Charges are pending.
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Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/crime/2026/04/27/state-police-investigating-reported-corruption-of-minors-pfa-violation-in-jefferson-county-175091/