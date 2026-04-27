BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — A single-vehicle crash into a utility pole on Taylor Street on Sunday night caused electrical surges and power outages throughout Brookville and surrounding areas.

According to Brookville Police Chief Vince Markle, the crash happened around 9 p.m. on April 26, when a single vehicle struck a utility pole and a parked vehicle on Taylor Street near the Hometown Market. Chief Markle said the collision caused power surges across the borough, but no electrical fires were reported.

“It was mostly limited to appliances, furnaces, things like that,” Markle said, adding that the Brookville Borough Building was still without power on Monday morning. Markle stated that police have received reports of electrical damage continuing into today.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene of the crash. According to the police, fire departments from Brockway, Brookville, Reynoldsville, Summerville, and Pine Creek Township assisted at the crash site. Utility companies restored power to most of the area by 5 a.m. Monday.

Residents across the region reported electrical disruptions on social media following the crash.

“I felt it in my feet and my dogs all jumped,” said Jan Gabler.

Gabler and other residents on Hastings Street reported hearing loud popping noises and seeing sparks. According to Grace Beth Bopp, outlets began sparking before the power went out at her Hastings Street home.

“Our kitchen light bulb started sparking and blew out,” according to Emaa Venesky. Joan Rowan said the surges “sounded like glass popping.”

Reports from the community indicate surges reached several neighborhoods. Flickering lights or outages happened on Euclid Avenue, Short Street, Hiawatha Street, and Port Barnett Hill in Brookville. According to residents, the surges also reached Corsica, Fairmount City, and Summerville.

One resident, Saber Jade, reported that the surge destroyed a washing machine. Debra Spatara stated that the Jefferson Manor also lost power during the incident.

According to Markle, the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

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