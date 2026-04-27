Sheldon Paul ‘Sonny’ Coudriet, 91, of Clearfield, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2026 at his home.

Born December 11, 1934 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Paul F. and Leona (Michaels) Coudriet.

Sonny graduated in 1952 from the Clearfield Area High School. He was employed by Shander Oil Company for 25 years, retiring as a construction supervisor. Some of his most enjoyable times were traveling with his wife throughout the United States as well as Italy. He was a life member of the Clearfield Sons of Italy and the Frenchville VFW. He was also a member of the Clearfield American Legion.

Sonny was a US Air Force veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict. He was affiliated with the Shepard of the Hills Lutheran Church, Karthaus.

He is survived by his sister, Sharon Farmer and husband Bob of Harpers Ferry, WV; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marisa (Santon) Coudriet on October 8, 2025; two brothers, Duane and Lynn Coudriet; and a sister, Anita McDowell.

A service will be held at the Calvary Cemetery on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 2 PM. Military Honors will be accorded at the cemetery.

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