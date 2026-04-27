FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A Dayton man was injured when his vehicle struck a culvert and flipped onto its side in Farmington Township Friday afternoon, state police say.

According to a report by Pennsylvania State Police in Marienville, the single-vehicle crash occurred on April 24 at 1:19 p.m. on Miola Road, south of Thompson Drive in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police reported that John S. Forehand, 33, of Dayton, was driving north in a 2006 Jeep when the vehicle traveled off the berm of Miola Road and into a ditch for approximately 60 yards. The Jeep then struck a culvert and a mailbox before flipping over. The vehicle came to a final rest on its passenger side facing west.

Forehand suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Clarion Hospital for treatment. The police report indicates he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The Jeep sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Snyder’s Auto.

The Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company and Clarion Hospital EMS assisted troopers at the scene.

According to the report, Forehand was cited for a failure to drive at a safe speed.

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