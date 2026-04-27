CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — The Golden Eagles softball team faced California (PA) in a doubleheader at Memorial Stadium, narrowly falling 4-3 in the first game and then losing 7-4 in the second matchup. Over both games, the Golden Eagles recorded a total of 20 hits and showcased aggressive base running with three stolen bases, but were unable to overcome Cal’s timely scoring.

Game 1: California (PA) 4, Clarion 3

In the first game, Cal clinched the victory with a critical fifth-inning sequence. After Makayla Jerin walked, Makaylia Schlosser singled, advancing Jerin to second base. Alexa Edmunds then provided a vital RBI single to right center, scoring Jerin and extending Cal’s lead to 4-3, which they held onto for the remainder of the game.

The Golden Eagles’ offense started strong, with Sabi Medrano hitting her first career home run, a two-run shot over the left field fence that scored Emily Buchleitner. Delanie Davison contributed with a double down the third-base line in the fifth, leading to Jordy Best’s RBI single that narrowed the gap. Best showcased her speed by stealing second base, but Cal’s defense stood firm to prevent further scoring opportunities.

Emma Hipps pitched a complete game, logging 7.0 innings with five strikeouts. Davison had two hits, including a double, and scored one run, while Best added two hits and one RBI.

Game 2: California (PA) 7, Clarion 4

In the second game, the Golden Eagles initially built a 3-0 lead, highlighted by Ainsley Perdicaris’s solo homer in the second inning that rang off the foul pole in left field. Alexis Valencia also contributed with an RBI single. Early pressure continued with Emily Buchleitner executing a steal and scoring on Sabi Medrano’s single in the first inning. However, missed opportunities, including runners left on base in the fourth and fifth innings, hindered their ability to extend the lead.

The turning point came in the fourth inning when Cal capitalized on an error to score two unearned runs. Kirra Davis’s double down the third-base line brought home two runs, shifting the momentum in favor of the Vulcans as they took a 5-3 advantage. In the final inning, the Golden Eagles attempted a comeback with Sophie Petrash’s single, leading to Buchleitner’s RBI single that narrowed the deficit. Unfortunately, a double play ended the inning, sealing the win for Cal.

Valencia posted two hits and drove in one run, while Buchleitner scored once and added another hit. Jordy Best collected two hits and successfully stole a base.

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