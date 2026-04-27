ROSEVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Thursday evening the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC) honored a community volunteer, a business that fills DIY needs, a friend to pets and an agency that helps senior citizens.

Article by Randy Bartley

BACC board member David Taylor presented the Dr. Walter Dick award to Sarah Gallagher after reciting the history of Brookville’s equivalent of the person of the year. Dr. Dick was a community minded physician who died in 1951. Taylor, himself a recipient of the award, said the annual award was presented posthumously to Dr. Dick. He said the Chamber’s award is presented to individuals who have made improvements to the entire community. He said no award was to be made to an individual who was compensated for their work.

“I think you will agree with me that Sarah Beatty Gallagher is a most deserving recipient of this year’s Dr. Walter Dick Memorial Award,” said Taylor.

Gallagher, a mother of three sons, who was a member of the old Brookville Civic Club and a founding member of the Brookville Laurel Festival where she planned family night, the sidewalk sales, and was the Vice President of the board.

She served as Vice President of the Brookville Mat Club, with the Brookville Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, the Brookville Area Little League Baseball Board where she is the current secretary, the Brookville YMCA Swim board as the treasurer and vice president.

Gallagher is serving her second term on the Brookville Borough Council. She serves on the following committees: Public Works, Rebranding, Community Resources and is the chair of the Property Committee and Chair of the new Mental Health Committee.

Outside of the borough she is the Secretary of North Western PA Counties and Borough Association and was recently appointed to the Jefferson County Planning Commission.

Other activities include being a Sunday school teacher and is the Eemcee at the Brookville Laurel Festival Parade and the Holiday Association Parade.

A surprised Gallagher simple said, “Thank you.”

Chamber president Sarah Smith said as Brookville grows, so will the Chamber. “The chamber will continue to support our local businesses, strengthen our community and create opportunities that will help our town thrive,” she said. Smith said the Chamber has a new office in the heart of Brookville in the Marlin Opera House block. She said retail space is being created that will offer Brookville related items.

Large Business of the Year

Ace Hardware was recognized as the BACC’s Large Business of the Year. Chamber president Sarah Smith presented the award to Heather Davis of Ace Hardware. Smith said the business being honored proves that success is more than a strong product or a steady customer base. “The business we are honoring tonight proves success is much more. It is what happens beyond that transaction, said Smith. “It is about the role the business chooses to play in our community. This business built not only on its reputation but on how it shows up.”

Heather Davis, center, of Ace Hardware received the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce Large Business of the Year award from BACC president Sarah Smith and BACC Executive Director Jamie Popson.

Small Business of the Year

BACC vice-president Adriana Rubino presented the Small Business of the Year Award to Dr. Sarah Pierson of the North Fork Veterinary Clinic. She said North Fork aids people during very stressful and emotional times. “At that moment what they provide goes far beyond a service,” she said. “In those moments people are looking for someone who understands. They guide people with empathy and honesty in those moments mot of us never forget.”

She said that because of North Fork’s investment local people have been able to secure the treatment for their pets they need here instead of traveling some times hundreds of miles.

“This business understands that what they do is not routine, said Rubino. “They have built trust because when people need them the most they are already there.”

Pierson and her husband, Dr. Dan Robertson, who operate the clinic, thanked her team and the community for their support.

Sarah Pierson, center, accepted the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year award on behalf of the North Fork Veterinary Clinic. Presenting the award were BACC vice-president Adrianno Rubino, right, and BACC Executive Director Jamie Popson.

Presidents Cup

BACC Secretary Beth Leight presented the President’s Cup to Molly McNutt, Director of the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging. Leight said some organizations are there, even if you don’t realize they are there. “For decades this organization has been serving the area quietly, constantly and with extraordinary reach,” said Leith. “Each year they provide support for thousands of individuals in the area, offering not just programs but stability and safety. They don’t do their work for recognition, they don’t do it for applause. They are there every single day when someone needs them in a critical moment. Every single day they show up for individuals who want nothing more than to return to their homes.”

McNutt said in Pennsylvania the lottery pays a vital role in funding essential services for seniors. She said an increase in funding is essential to providing those services for generations to come.

Molly McNutt, center, received the President’s Cup from Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce secretary Beth Leight on behalf of the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging. BACC Executive Director Jamie Popson, left, aided in the presentation.

The Heart of Brookville

Gallagher was also the featured speaker for the evening on the theme “The Heart of Brookville.” She said she thought about concrete items like the town square, Dr.Walter Dick Park, Main Street and the history of the town. “People often describe Brookville as a “Hallmark” town. And yes, we have that charm,” she said. “But Brookville has heart. Brookville has heart in its businesses. Brookville has heart in its residents. Brookville has heart in our Community.”

She said there are many amazing business owners in the town who all give back. “Many are local families who have lived here their entire lives. Others are those who came to the area and chose to stay. They serve our community with pride.This is the Heart of Brookville,” she said.

She said they sponsor little league teams, donate food and drinks to sports concession stands, support local festivals and community events. “They give to our fire departments and first responders.They support our schools. They invest in us. This is the Heart of Brookville,” said Gallagher.

“Brookville has heart in the way neighbors help neighbors. That is who we are. That is the Heart of Brookville. And finally, Brookville has heart in its sense of community.This is especially important to me, and it’s why I spend so much of my time volunteering, whether it’s serving on council or volunteering for a role on a sports board. Community,” she said.

“There are so many people who give their time and energy to make this town what it is. The volunteers who run our youth sports programs. The people who organize the Laurel Festival. Food Truck Mondays. Light Up Brookville during the holidays. Events organized to support one of our own in need- and the support at these events is overwhelming- we take care of our own! Events that bring people back to Main Street and keep our town vibrant. That’s community,” she said.

She said community is a smile, a hello when you walk by or stopping to have a conversation. “It’s churches hosting youth groups and community events. It’s people coming together, again and again. This is what builds community,” she said. “And from what I see, we have a strong sense of community.

“When I reflect on Brookville, I realize that the heart of this town isn’t just one thing. It’s not just the businesses.

It’s not just one particular place. It’s not just the history or the beauty. These are all part of, it, but It’s the people.It’s the traditions,” she said. “Brookville has community. Brookville has compassion. Brookville has generosity. Brookville has heart. And that is the heart of Brookville.”

Chamber report

BACC Executive Director Popson said the BACC has a very active year planned. She said that the next event is May 13 for an Eggs and Issues breakfast at the Brookville Borough Complex on Western Avenue. The Brookville Borough will be the presenter.

Popson said that on June 1 the BACC will be cutting the ribbon on their own new office building on Main Street. She said the larger office space will offer Brookville merchandise including replicas of classic post cards. Later that month the BACC will support the Brookville Laurel Festival. A second Eggs and Issues event will feature the PennWest Clarion Small Business Development Commission and the North Central Planning and Development Commission.

There will be a community-wide yard sale in July and Midsummer on Main and a BBQ bash in August. The BACC gets in the Halloween spirit for “Witches Day Out” and a murder mystery dinner.

November includes Santa’s arrival, Small Business Saturday and the “Tasting Tour.” Additional information is available on the chamber’s web site.

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