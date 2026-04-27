CLEARFIELD — From rock bottom to fresh growth, one local entrepreneur is turning a second chance into a budding business rooted in health, resilience and community.

For Caleb Eisenhauer, the founder of Noble Planter, the journey didn’t begin in a greenhouse — it began with a wake-up call.

In late 2020, after receiving two DUIs within weeks of each other, life took a sharp and sobering turn. Eisenhower realized that something had to change.

“I needed to divert all my energy and time into something that would not only make me happy, but also keep me on the path that I wanted to be on,” he said.

That path officially began on September 12, 2023 — the day he chose sobriety. But even before that, a seed had already been planted.

An interest in plants had quietly taken root, eventually growing into what would become Noble Planter — a name inspired both by a West Coast sobriety brand and a personal commitment to growth. The business motto, “Let’s Grow Together,” serves as a daily reminder of that journey.

“It’s about self-growth,” he said. “No matter how old you are, there is always room to improve.”

Like many small businesses, Noble Planter started humbly. In early 2024, he began selling houseplants, morning glories grown from seed and tomatoes from his front porch, as well as at local festivals and through online platforms.

But after months of effort, the return wasn’t enough to sustain a long-term vision.

That changed in early 2025 — sparked by an unexpected discovery.

While browsing for healthy recipes online, he came across a term he had never heard before: microgreens.

“I put in weeks of research before I even tried to grow them,” he said.

By late February, he had ordered his first seeds and trays, experimenting with varieties like basil, arugula, scallions and Bull’s Blood beets. The results were immediate — flavorful, nutrient-dense greens that opened the door to a new business opportunity.

Recognizing a gap in the local market, he set his sights on bringing microgreens to Clearfield.

“I knew no one in the area was doing this on a large scale,” he said. “And the benefits are incredible.”

Microgreens — young vegetable greens harvested just after sprouting — can contain up to 40 times more nutrients than their fully grown counterparts. They also produce little to no waste, offering an efficient alternative to traditional produce.

What started as an experiment quickly became a business pitch.

Working at The Dented Keg Brewing Company, he began introducing the idea to leadership — offering samples and sharing his vision. After weeks of persistence, the effort paid off.

He secured his first agreement to supply microgreens to the Clearfield restaurant.

On May 12, 2025 — just before leaving for an entrepreneurial boot camp in Tulsa, Oklahoma — he signed his first official contract and delivered his first order.

The timing was no coincidence.

He had been selected as one of just 100 entrepreneurs nationwide to participate in Season 22 of “The Blox,” a competitive business reality show available on Amazon Prime and Facebook. Out of more than 500,000 applicants, the experience provided not only education but also valuable connections.

“I went for the education and to be around like-minded individuals,” he said. “I came back with mentors and friendships I’ll always be grateful for.”

Today, Noble Planter operates out of a modest but efficient setup — a three-rack system supporting 70 microgreen trays and a germination rack, all housed in a spare room.

The customer base is growing, primarily among local restaurants, with additional offerings available through River Bottom Paradise and plans to expand into nearby markets.

While the business has yet to reach its initial goal of six-month sales, the long-term vision is ambitious: a multi-location S-Corporation greenhouse operation specializing in microgreens across the Northeast.

Still, the journey isn’t without challenges.

“Time management has been my biggest hurdle,” he said, balancing a full-time job, a growing business and everyday responsibilities.

But for someone who has already transformed his life, the demands are part of the process.

“Time is of the essence,” he said. “And I’m making the most of it.”

From personal struggle to purposeful growth, Noble Planter stands as more than a business — it’s a testament to change, discipline and the belief that even the smallest seeds can lead to something bigger.

For more information you can visit the Noble Planter website here.