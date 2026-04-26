DuBOIS, Pa. – A former employee will stand trial for stealing over $81,000 from her employer by increasing her salary and giving herself reimbursement checks.

Samantha Jo Browne, 38, of Summerville, who address is now listed as Clearfield in online documents, was charged by DuBois City Police with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, and theft by failure to make required disposition of funds as well as misdemeanor forgery.

She waived her right to a preliminary hearing Friday during centralized court at District Judge David Meholick’s office. Her case now moves on to the court of common pleas for further disposition. She is free on $10,000, unsecured bail.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the thefts occurred between March 2023 and August 2024 when she was employed as an accounts payable/receivable person. As part of her responsibilities, she also oversaw payroll and employee reimbursement expenses.

The Chief Executive Officer reported that she was hired at $17 per hour, but she gave herself a raise to $22 per hour on March 5, 2023. Additional alleged increases in salary to $25 an hour, $28 an hour and $36 an hour followed, ending in Aug. 2023. During this time, the CEO was off due to a health issue, and the accountant had a medical emergency.

“There was no oversight to watch the payroll during this time frame and no one that caught the unauthorized payments,” it says in the criminal complaint.

Browne also allegedly forged the CEO’s signature on a reimbursement check to herself on April 19, 2023. Once the CEO returned to work, an outside accountant was brought in to look over the accounts. After they reviewed her pay stubs, they were able to compute the differences between her actual pay rate and what she received. The total overage of her salary was reportedly $63,077.13. Additional checks totaling $18,841.62 for alleged unauthorized reimbursements bring the grand total of the theft to $81,918.75.

Browne resigned from her position on Aug. 17, 2024, according to the criminal complaint.