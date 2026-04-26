HARRISBURG– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) released its Focus on Innovations (FOI) publication, showcasing the more than 30 initiatives that were implemented or were ongoing throughout the last year to modernize and improve transportation across the Commonwealth. These innovations are a testament to Governor Josh Shapiro’s commitment to ensuring Pennsylvanians have a safe, efficient and accessible transportation system that connects them to their communities.

“Pennsylvania’s roads, ports and railways make up a complex system that travelers engage with every day,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Staying at the forefront of new technology and best practices to keep travelers safe and lower costs is a critical component of everything we do.”

Highlighted innovations include:

Testing new cost-saving processes to dramatically extend the longevity of pavement, reducing the frequency of potholes, surface repairs and grading;

New tools like digital planning and collaboration as well as 3D project designs that use paperless technologies to completely reimagine the project delivery process while making design and construction faster and more intuitive;

New technologies to protect work crews and travelers, such as new barrier systems, lighting and smart message boards;

The Scranton to New York City Corridor project, which will connect northeast Pennsylvania by rail to the NYC region, economically invigorating the region; and

PennDOT’s electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure buildout, powered by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, is expanding EV charging station availability for long-distance travel and in communities across the Commonwealth, continuing the rollout of $171.5 million in EV infrastructure investment.

PennDOT employees at every level are experts in building and maintaining Pennsylvania’s complex transportation network and are the starting point for each innovative transportation solution highlighted in the FOI publication. Employee-driven innovation councils and committees, along with the State Transportation Innovation Council (STIC), the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) Every Day Counts (EDC) Program, all work together to build modern, more efficient, systems to serve all Pennsylvanians and those who travel throughout the Commonwealth.

Now in its fifth year, the FOI publication – including featured innovations, easily searchable topic categories and an interactive innovation timeline – is available on the PennDOT website.