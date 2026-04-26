HERSHEY, Pa. — Laura Laucks’ daughter was around 14 years old when her periods started disrupting her life.

Heavy bleeding, severe cramps, and migraine headaches made her miss classes, Laucks said.

“She wasn’t comfortable sitting in school,” said Laucks, who lives in Lebanon. “She would have to go to the nurse a lot.”

At a primary care physician’s recommendation, Laucks brought her daughter to see Christina DeAngelis, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Penn State Health Obstetrics and Gynecology.

“We often receive referrals for young women who have really heavy menstrual flow, painful periods, or premenstrual syndrome (PMS) symptoms so severe that they affect their ability to enjoy time with their friends or function at school,” DeAngelis said.

Laucks wasn’t sure what to expect, she said. She remembered her own first gynecologist visit in her 20s, and it had felt abrupt and uncomfortable. She said her daughter’s appointment was a different story.

“They went over things with her, asked her about herself, and helped her feel comfortable,” Laucks said. “Their whole approach was so different from what I expected. It really put us both at ease.”

Below, DeAngelis offers tips on how to prepare for your teenager’s first visit to the gynecologist.

When should my teen have their first gynecologist appointment?

It depends, DeAngelis said. Between ages 13 and 15, your teen’s pediatrician or family medicine doctor should offer them a chance to talk one-on-one about puberty, menstruation, and reproductive health. If that doesn’t happen or if you or your teen’s doctor identifies a concern, consider a visit to a gynecologist, she added.

A gynecologist can treat:

Heavy, absent, irregular, or infrequent periods

Painful periods

PMS symptoms

Breast abnormalities

Ovarian cysts

Pelvic pain

Ovarian cysts

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs)

Yeast infections

Bacterial vaginosis

Endometriosis

How do I choose a gynecologist for my teen?

Ask your doctor for a referral. If you find a health care provider yourself, call the office and ask whether they see pediatric patients. Many treat adults only.

What happens at the first visit?

The first visit usually doesn’t require a pelvic exam. “The first thing I do when I walk in the room to see the patient is tell them that we’re just going to talk,” DeAngelis said.

Often, the focus is on preventive care and education. A gynecologist can help teach your teen the facts about puberty, menstruation, hygiene, sexual activity, and contraception. They can also discuss cancer screening and prevention tools, such as the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, which helps prevent cervical cancer.

If your teen has symptoms such as abnormal bleeding, discharge, or pain, a pelvic exam might be recommended. Sometimes a noninvasive abdominal ultrasound is suggested instead. It can help spot ovarian cysts or other causes of pelvic pain.

If your teen is sexually active, DeAngelis said, the doctor might share facts about birth control methods and recommend testing for sexually transmitted infections (STIs). A simple urine test can check for gonorrhea and chlamydia.

What questions can my teen ask a gynecologist?

Give your teen privacy to ask questions or share concerns without you in the room. “It’s important to have some one-on-one time because there are some things they just may not feel comfortable sharing otherwise,” DeAngelis recommended.

Many teens have questions about their bodies. They often wonder whether their anatomy is normal, DeAngelis said. They might feel embarrassed to bring up these subjects in front of their parents, but the doctor can share information that will help them stay healthy.

“Unintended pregnancies and STIs seem to be more common in situations where families aren’t receptive to discussing it or having the child be seen by a health care provider to discuss it,” she said.

Make sure these subjects are not taboo, she said. Let teens know they are normal things to talk about.

“Most times when there are poor outcomes, it’s just because they got no support or didn’t have the right information,” DeAngelis said.

Minors can also consent to some medical tests and services, such as STI testing, under Pennsylvania law, she added.

Laucks said she and her daughter both learned a lot from that first gynecology appointment. They talked about ways to manage periods, and, with treatment, her daughter now has lighter, more regular periods and misses fewer days of school. They also learned other ways to support reproductive health, including healthy eating and regular physical activity.

“A lot of it I had never heard before,” Laucks said. “It was great that she was able to learn all of that at 14.”

The Medical Minute is a health news feature produced by Penn State Health. Articles feature the expertise of faculty, physicians, and staff, and are designed to offer timely, relevant health information of interest to a broad audience.

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