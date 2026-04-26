CLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) – Cousin Basils is serving Cody’s BBQ Specials–Pulled Pork Sandwich, Smoked Brisket Sandwich, and Baby Back Ribs–today, Sunday, April 26th!

The restaurant is open on Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Cousin Basils’ Winter Hours:

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Monday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday: CLOSED

Thursday: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Order one of Cody’s BBQ specials today!

The restaurant is located just off Route 36 at the Route 899 junction in Clarington, Pa., Jefferson County, Pa.

For more information, call 814-752-2486 or visit their Facebook page here.

The post SPONSORED: Skip the Sunday Cooking – Savor Cody’s Slow-Smoked BBQ at Cousin Basils! appeared first on exploreJefferson.