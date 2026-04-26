REYNOLDSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — A local woman faces felony theft charges after authorities say she failed to return a car despite having her permission to use the vehicle revoked.

According to court documents, the Reynoldsville Borough Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 55-year-old Heather Adamson, of Reynoldsville, on April 22:

Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3

According to a criminal complaint, a firm acting as a legal guardian for the victim contacted Chief Tammy Murray on April 9 regarding the vehicle. Adamson was allegedly operating the gold 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis owned by the victim.

The firm sent a letter to Adamson on April 10 stating that her permission to drive the car was revoked. She was told to return the vehicle, keys, and title within five days. The complaint notes that Adamson called the firm regarding the letter on April 13. By April 22, the vehicle remained missing, prompting the firm to advise police and file a stolen vehicle report.

A preliminary arraignment for Adamson is scheduled for April 27 at 10:45 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana.

The post Jefferson County Woman Faces Felony Theft Charges for Failing to Return Vehicle appeared first on exploreJefferson.