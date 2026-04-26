GANT’s ICYMI gives readers a look back upon the most noteworthy stories of their work week. It contains the big headlines as well as a few stories you might have missed. It might even include a story or two of the lighter side.
Clearfield’s Ryan Takes the Stage Representing Bison Football at NFL Draft
Penfield Man Sentenced to State Prison for Strangulation and Assault
Clearfield County Prison Board Questions High Medical Bills
CRPD, Fullington Bus Co. Issue Reminder About School Bus Safety Laws
Clearfield Area School District Eyes Adjustment to Number of Elementary Classes
Over a Century of Scrap and Sustainability: Novey Recycling Celebrates 120 Years Ahead of Earth Day
Local Students Win 2026 Congressional Art Competition
Op Ed: Let’s Draft Some Tax Relief