HARRISBURG – Recognized by both the Pennsylvania State House and Senate, April 26-May 2, 2026, has been declared “Conservation District Week.” During this week, district offices across the state will hold events and meet with legislators in their home counties.

Each county has a conservation district office except Philadelphia. These volunteer directors and staff tackle local resource challenges right in their own communities. They’re your neighbors who work every day to prevent pollution and protect the natural resources in your own backyard. That commitment is truly worth celebrating.

“Conservation District Week is an opportunity to turn the spotlight on 66 individual offices across the Commonwealth that work every day to improve water quality and soil health,” said Amy Brown, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts. “With offices in every county except Philadelphia, conservation district professionals are experts on local water and soil issues. Their work makes your community a better place to live, work, and raise families.”

Conservation districts thank the Governor and members of the PA House and Senate for supporting the districts through the state budget. State funding assists with conservation planning, project

development and installation. This work ensures critical conservation practices are put in place, enhancing and protecting Pennsylvania’s natural resources.

Pennsylvania’s conservation districts play a vital role in protecting local communities and natural resources. District staff review and process permits, provide technical assistance to farmers to improve soil health and water quality, support municipalities in maintaining and repairing dirt, gravel, and low-volume roads, and help implement programs that reduce the risk of mosquito-borne diseases. Through this work, conservation districts deliver practical, on-the-ground solutions that benefit the Commonwealth.