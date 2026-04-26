Name: Vladimere “Laddy” Temchack

Born: August 3, 1935

Died: January 22, 2026

Hometown: Smithmill, Clearfield County, Pa.

Branch: U.S. Army

Laddy was a veteran of the United States Army.

He also served the community through his membership with the St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Janesville, Pa.

He was laid to rest in the St. Vladimir Ukrainian Cemetery in Ramey, Clearfield County, Pa.

Click here to view a full obituary.

All American Custom Apparel and Engraving HQ is located on Route 322 in Shippenville. The company specializes in Embroidery, Screen Printing, all kinds of awards, trophies, engraving, unique gifts, and more. As the company motto says, We can put “Almost Anything on Almost Everything.”

They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll-free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here https://www.facebook.com/AllAmericanHQ.

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