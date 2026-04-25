HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Following the conclusion of National Work Zone Awareness Week, state officials are reminding drivers to slow down and stay alert as a busy construction season moves into high gear across Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, and industry partners recently highlighted the critical importance of cautious driving habits to protect both workers and motorists as orange cones become a permanent fixture on state roads.

Governor Josh Shapiro proclaimed April 20–24, 2026, as National Work Zone Awareness Week, centered on the theme: “Safe actions save lives.” While the designated week of awareness has ended, the statistics behind the initiative remain a sobering reminder for the months ahead.

According to PennDOT data, there were 1,393 work zone crashes in Pennsylvania in 2025, resulting in 12 fatalities. Officials noted that many of those killed were drivers, with speeding cited as a leading contributing factor.

PennDOT Executive Deputy Secretary Larry Shifflet stressed the seriousness of those numbers.

“Even one fatality is one too many,” Shifflet said, urging drivers to reduce speed and remain attentive in active work zones.

In addition to crashes, PennDOT reported 428 work zone intrusions in 2025, with 16 incidents resulting in injuries to PennDOT employees. While safety improvements have made an impact—including the PA Turnpike reducing its work zone crash rate by more than 20 percent through coordination with law enforcement—leaders emphasized that driver behavior remains the most critical factor.

Associated Pennsylvania Constructors Executive Vice President Robert Latham said work zone safety is deeply personal for those in the industry.

“The people in those hard hats are members of our communities,” Latham said. “We’re asking every driver to make a conscious choice — slow down, pay attention, and recognize that the person in that orange vest is someone’s family.”

Innovation and Remembrance

The recent safety push also honored those who lost their lives on the job. Since 1970, PennDOT has lost 93 workers in the line of duty, while the PA Turnpike has lost 45 workers since 1940.

Looking toward the future, students from across the state recently participated in the annual PennDOT Innovations Challenge. This year’s competition focused on the use of artificial intelligence to enhance protection for both crews and drivers, finding new ways to bridge the gap between human error and highway safety.

Enforcement and Penalties

Officials also highlighted several safety measures already in place to protect the summer workforce, including:

Work Zone Speed Safety Cameras: Deployed in active zones to issue warnings or fines to drivers exceeding the limit by 11 mph or more.

Deployed in active zones to issue warnings or fines to drivers exceeding the limit by 11 mph or more. Increased Signage and Barriers: Enhanced visibility to give drivers more reaction time.

Enhanced visibility to give drivers more reaction time. Stricter Penalties: Fines for violations such as speeding or distracted driving are doubled in work zones, and serious offenses can result in license suspensions.

As the 2026 construction season continues, PennDOT encourages all drivers to remain alert, follow posted signs, and give themselves extra travel time when navigating construction areas.

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