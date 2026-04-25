(StatePoint) Americans overwhelmingly say brain health matters deeply as they age, ranking it on par with — or even above — physical health. Yet despite this concern, most adults acknowledge they do not know how to protect or maintain their cognitive health, according to the 2026 “Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures” report and a new nationwide survey released by the Alzheimer’s Association.

Eighty-eight percent of U.S. adults say maintaining brain health is very important, and almost all adults ages 40 and older surveyed (99%) say it is at least as important as physical health. However, only 9% say they know “a lot” about how to maintain their brain health. More than two-thirds say they worry about their brain health and about developing Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia.

“Americans care deeply about their brain health and say that midlife is the key time to start taking steps to support it,” said Heather M. Snyder, Ph.D., senior vice president of Medical and Scientific Relations for the Alzheimer’s Association. “But many don’t know where to start and are looking for clear guidance on actions they can take.”

The report comes as the impact of Alzheimer’s disease continues to expand nationwide. An estimated 7.4 million Americans age 65 and older are currently living with clinical Alzheimer’s dementia. Total annual costs of caring for people living with dementia nationwide — excluding unpaid care — are projected to reach $409 billion this year, an increase of $25 billion from 2025. Since 2000, deaths from Alzheimer’s disease in the United States have increased 134%.

Despite broad awareness that lifestyle behaviors influence brain health, the survey reveals a significant disconnect between belief and action — and between brain health and dementia risk. While 75% of respondents say lifestyle behaviors such as diet, physical activity and sleep are very important for maintaining brain health, only 46% say those same behaviors are very important for reducing the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

Only 50% report getting at least seven hours of sleep daily or most days, 39% say they eat a healthy, balanced diet regularly, 42% engage in mentally stimulating activities such as reading or puzzles, and just 34% report regular physical activity. Nearly one-third say they exercise less than weekly or not at all.

At the same time, Americans express strong interest in programs designed to support brain health. Seventy-three percent say they would consider participating in such programs, particularly those focused on cognitive exercises (57%), health monitoring (46%), nutrition (36%) and physical activity (26%).

Many adults view midlife — ages 35 to 64 — as a critical window for protecting brain health. Nearly two in five (38%) believe people should begin taking steps during midlife, and 46% say formal brain health programs are most appropriate during this stage. At the same time, about one-third view brain health as a lifelong priority.

Health care providers are seen as trusted sources of guidance, but conversations about brain health rarely occur. Eighty-six percent of adults would welcome these discussions during routine visits. Yet only 14% report ever discussing how to maintain brain health with their provider, and just 11% say they have talked about reducing dementia risk.

“These findings highlight an opportunity to better integrate brain health into routine health care,” Snyder said. “People are motivated to protect their brain health, and actionable guidance can support those efforts.”

To address these gaps, the Alzheimer’s Association is working with partners across communities, workplaces and health care systems to deliver research-backed resources and programs. These efforts are informed by the landmark U.S. POINTER study, which found that combining multiple healthy lifestyle habits can help protect cognitive function.

Learn more at alz.org/facts.

“The takeaway from this report is clear: brain health is a lifelong priority, not an issue limited to older age,” Snyder said. “By connecting individuals, communities, workplaces and health care, we can build a more equitable framework to support cognitive health and help reduce dementia risk for everyone.”