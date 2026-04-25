HYDE — Riding a four game losing streak and down 4-0 in the second inning to Central Cambria, a team that came into the game at 11-3 on the season, the Clearfield Lady Bison on Friday could have packed it in and starting making their weekend plans.

Instead they scored two in the fourth and three in the fifth and Joell Henry threw a complete game, holding the visiting Red Devils scoreless over their last five at-bats in a 5-4 come-from-behind win that raised the Lady Bison record to 5-7 on the season.

Central Cambria opened the scoring with a 4-spot in the second inning on the strength of a walk, three errors by Clearfield, and one RBI single.

After a scoreless third inning, the home team loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth inning with no outs via a Red Devil error, a single by Lily McBride, and a walk to Aevril Hayward. After an out, Ellie McBride bounced one into centerfield plating Raigan Uncles, who had reached on the error, and Lily McBride. Red Devil pitcher Rowyn Ruddeck got out of the inning with no further damage with the Lady Bison leaving two runners in scoring position.

With their lead cut in half at 4-2, the Red Devils threatened in the top of the fifth. With a runner on first and two outs they picked up their second hit of the inning, but Lily McBride gunned down Avery Biter at third for the final out of the inning as she unsuccessfully tried to take an extra base on Hayden Turner’s single to center.

With the momentum now on their side, the Lady Bison got a leadoff double by Dalayni Kushner to start the home half of the fifth. After an out, Kushner moved up to third on a passed ball and scored on an Uncles single to right field, cutting the deficit to 4-3. Lily McBride looped one over the shortstop for a single, putting two runners on. Hayward got on via a fielder’s choice as the lead runner, Uncles, was forced out at third. Henry then hit one to third that was mishandled, allowing Lily McBride to score all the way from second with the tying run. With Hayward now at third, Ellie McBride also reached on an infield error, allowing Hayward to score the go-ahead run. The inning ended when the courtesy runner for Henry was also gunned down at third trying to stretch an extra base, just like the top half of the fifth had ended for the Red Devils.

In the sixth and seventh innings, the visitors got two out singles to put the tying run on base, but Henry slammed the door both times, earning the victory, her first of the season.

The Lady Bison will host Central (2-11) on Monday.

Central Cambria 040 000 0 4 7 3

Clearfield 000 230 x 5 6 4

CENTRAL CAMBRIA — 4

Rowyn Ruddeck P 4001, Camryn Martin C 4011, Kaydence Sinclair SS 4010, Avery Biter 2B 4020, Abigail Claar 3B 4000, Hayden Turner CF 2110, Kylie Ferguson 1B 2101, Bailee Saylor DP 3110, Ella Neves LF 3110, TOTALS 30 4 7 3.

CLEARFIELD — 5

Raigan Uncles LF 3111, Hailey Miles LF 0000, Lily McBride CF 3220, Aevril Hayward SS 2100, Joell Henry P 3010, Ellie McBride C 3012, Lila Roberts RF 3000, Haley Billotte 1B 3000, Dalayni Kushner 3B 3110, Rae Duckett DP 2000, Mia Helsel flex/2B 0000, TOTALS 25 5 6 3.

E – Biter, Claar, Sinclair; Uncles-2, Hayward, Kushner. 2B – Kushner. SB – Turner-2; Ellie McBride.

PITCHING:

Central Cambria: Ruddeck (L) 6 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 10 SO

Clearfield: Henry (W, 1-1) 7 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO

Lady Bison Scoreboard: