Ingredients
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 tsp. baking powder
1/4 tsp. salt
3 tbsp. cold butter
1/2 cup milk
Cream Sauce:
1 cup cubed fully cooked ham
1/4 cup chopped onion
3 tbsp. butter
1/2 tsp. chicken bouillon granules
1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
1/8 tsp. pepper
3 tbsp. all-purpose flour
1-3/4 cups milk
3 hard-cooked eggs, chopped
1 tbsp. minced fresh parsley
Directions:
~In a large bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, and salt. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in milk just until moistened.
Turn onto a lightly floured surface; knead eight to 10 times. Pat or roll out to 1/2-in. thickness; cut with a floured 2-1/2-in. biscuit cutter. Place 2 inches apart on a greased baking sheet. Bake at 425°F for 10 to 12 minutes.
~Meanwhile, in a large skillet, saute ham and onion in butter for three to four minutes. Stir in the bouillon, Worcestershire sauce, and pepper.
~Combine flour and milk until smooth; gradually stir into the pan. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for two minutes or until thickened. Gently stir in eggs and parsley.
~Split warm biscuits in half horizontally; top with ham mixture.
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The post Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Ham & Biscuits appeared first on exploreJefferson.
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