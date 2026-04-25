Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. salt

3 tbsp. cold butter

1/2 cup milk

Cream Sauce:

1 cup cubed fully cooked ham

1/4 cup chopped onion

3 tbsp. butter

1/2 tsp. chicken bouillon granules

1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1/8 tsp. pepper

3 tbsp. all-purpose flour

1-3/4 cups milk

3 hard-cooked eggs, chopped

1 tbsp. minced fresh parsley

Directions:

~In a large bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, and salt. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in milk just until moistened.

Turn onto a lightly floured surface; knead eight to 10 times. Pat or roll out to 1/2-in. thickness; cut with a floured 2-1/2-in. biscuit cutter. Place 2 inches apart on a greased baking sheet. Bake at 425°F for 10 to 12 minutes.

~Meanwhile, in a large skillet, saute ham and onion in butter for three to four minutes. Stir in the bouillon, Worcestershire sauce, and pepper.

~Combine flour and milk until smooth; gradually stir into the pan. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for two minutes or until thickened. Gently stir in eggs and parsley.

~Split warm biscuits in half horizontally; top with ham mixture.

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