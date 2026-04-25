In this week’s quiz: National Heritage Area status proposed for a state region, a commission’s executive director resigns, and PIT rebrands its out-of-service terminal.

Asha Prihar of Spotlight PA

In this week’s quiz: Senators propose National Heritage Area status for a Pennsylvania region, a state commission’s executive director resigns, and Pittsburgh International Airport rebrands its out-of-service terminal.

If a blue “Take the News Quiz” button doesn’t appear above for you, click here instead.

As always, let us know if you encounter any technical issues. Just email Newsletter Editor Colin Deppen (newsletters@spotlightpa.org) with a heads up. And good luck!

BEFORE YOU GO… If you learned something from this article, pay it forward and contribute to Spotlight PA at spotlightpa.org/donate. Spotlight PA is funded by foundations and readers like you who are committed to accountability journalism that gets results.