ALTOONA — The Curwensville baseball team fell behind Williamsburg 9-1 early in Friday’s game at the Curve Classic and couldn’t catch up, falling to the Pirates 14-11.

Williamsburg scored four in the first and three in the second before the Tide pushed a run across the plate on a Cael Butler RBI single.

The Pirates added two more in the top of the third to take the 9-1 cushion.

Curwensville outscored Williamsburg 10-5 from there, closing to within three of the Pirates in the bottom of the seventh before running out of time.

The Golden Tide trailed 14-8 heading to the bottom of the seventh but made things interesting.

Lincoln Hoyt opened the frame by drawing a walk for the fifth time in the game. Curwensville batters were issued 13 walks in the contest.

Breck Finn knocked Hoyt in with a double and scored a batter later when Peyton Perks tripled.

With Perks on third, nobody out and the momentum in the Tide dugout, Williamsburg went to the bullpen and brought in Jase McCall, who struck out the next three batters to end it. Perks scored on a passed ball during the McCall strikeout run to set the final.

Finn led Curwensville with three hits and three runs. Hoyt also scored three runs. Butler added two hits and two RBIs, while Lawson Neiswender also collected two hits. Trenton Best added a 2-run single in the bottom of the sixth that made it 12-8.

Curwensville dropped its third straight with the loss and slipped to 7-6.

The Golden Tide visit Moshannon Valley Tuesday.

Williamsburg—14

Anthony Neri cf-p-cf 2300, Andrew Clark c 5342, Jase McCall 1b-p 3100, Ethan Reffner 2b-p-3b 3200, William Lower p-2b 5112, Konner Harker ss 5113, Braydon Brumbaugh 3b-p-1b 4131, Nolan Carper lf 3210, Alex Shock rf 1000, Issac Somets rf 2012. Totals: 33-14-11-10.

Curwensville—11

Cael Butler ss-2b 5122, Gavin McDermott p 1000, Colby Proud p 1000, Trenton Best p 1012, Lawson Neiswender 1b 4120, Lincoln Hoyt c-p-c 0300, Breck Finn 2b-ss 5331, Peyton Perks rf 4111, Kyler Nelen cf 4101, Cooper Haag lf 2100, Logan Dixon lf 2000, Cayden Pierce 3b 3001. Totals: 32-11-9-8.

Score by Innings

Williamsburg 432 210 2—14 11 2

Curwensville 012 302 3—11 9 2

Errors—McCall, Lower; Butler, Neiswender. 2B—Lower; Finn. 3B—Clark, Harker; Perks. HBP—Brumbaugh (by McDermott). SB—Clark, Somets, Harker; Butler, Nelen, Hoyt.

Pitching

Williamsburg: Lower—2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO; Neri—2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 6 BB, 4 SO; Brumbaugh—1 2/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 DO; McCall—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.

Curwensville: McDermott—2 2/3 IP, 4 H, 9 R. 6 ER. 7 BB. 4 SO; Hoyt—1/3 IP, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Proud—2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Best—2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO. WP—

WP—Neri. LP—McDermott. Save—McCall.

GOLDEN TIDE SCOREBOARD: