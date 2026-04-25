CLEARFIELD, Pa. – A Clearfield woman who fought with police at a Skills lounge waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court.

Jessica Nicole Catalano, 43, was charged by Clearfield Regional Police with two felony counts of assault of law enforcement officer, felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor resisting arrest in connection with her actions on April 12 in Clearfield Borough.

Her case now moves on to the court of common pleas for further disposition. Her bail was lowered from $50,000 to $1,500. She remains incarcerated at the county jail.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were called to the business at 1:34 p.m. for a report of a person banging on the walls. When they arrived, the person, later identified as Catalano, was in the bathroom. She was asked if she was alright. Catalano turned on the water as she continued to bang on things but did not answer. The report was that she had been doing this since 10 a.m.

Another officer arrived and knocked on the bathroom door. Catalano asked who it was and he responded that it was the police. She then went quiet. A third officer arrived and tried to contact Catalano with no response other than mumbling and noises indicating she was still inside.

“It was later learned that this noise was Catalano putting her hands in the toilet and splashing the toilet water around,” the officer noted in the report.

One of the officers opened the door to find Catalano sitting on the toilet and the floor covered in blue liquid. When they tried to take Catalano out of the room, she started to kick the door, attempting to close it. The officer was able to hold the door open using his body, as Catalano reportedly threw toilet water at him, striking him in the chest and face. They continued to give her orders to exit the room.

The officers struggled with Catalano but were finally able to get her out of the bathroom into the main room. They took her to the ground and placed her in handcuffs. Catalano was covered in blue dye from the waist down and had blue splashes on her face as well. Emergency Medical Services was called to evaluate her.

During the altercation, one officer had feces smeared on his radio and vest. Another received injuries to his knees that required treatment at Penn Highlands Clearfield.