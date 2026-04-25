JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) — The case against a man accused of breaking into an abandoned Young Township business in February has moved forward in court, while a preliminary hearing for his alleged accomplice has been rescheduled.

Court records show that the following charges against 50-year-old Mark Anthony Cessna, of Home, were waived for court on April 21 before Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock:

Burglary, Felony 2

Criminal Trespass, Felony 2

Theft by Unlawful Taking, Misdemeanor 2

Bail for this case was set at $10,000 unsecured.

His case has been transferred to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas.

Cessna is currently lodged in the Jefferson County Jail stemming from a February 23 burglary case.

Meanwhile, a preliminary hearing for 32-year-old Timothy A. McCausland Jr., of Indiana, that was scheduled for April 21 has been continued, and will now resume on June 23. Judge Mizerock will also be presiding over that hearing.

McCausland is accused of the following offenses:

Burglary, Felony 2

Criminal Trespass, Felony 2

Theft by Unlawful Taking, Misdemeanor 2

Bail has not yet been set for McCausland.

Case details:

Punxsutawney-based State Police said the investigation began when a woman reported that someone broke into her family’s building — Waltman’s Bargain and Mattress Outlet on Route 119 — between February 14 and February 22.

Troopers said entry was gained by breaking a garage door handle. The suspects then used plastic sleds to move stolen items through high snow in the parking lot, according to a criminal complaint. Stolen items included a Craftsman tool chest, a Troy-Bilt generator, and a mini motorcycle, the complaint said.

Troopers took Cessna into custody during a separate burglary at the same location on February 23, the affidavit said. According to police, Cessna confessed to the burglaries and identified McCausland as an accomplice.

A search of Cessna’s residence led to the recovery of a rolling toolbox and a generator, the affidavit said. Cessna told investigators that McCausland had the top half of the toolbox, according to the complaint.

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