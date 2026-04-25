HARRISBURG — Attorney General Dave Sunday is alerting Pennsylvanians to a new twist on a cash scam — where criminals demand immediate payment to resolve a fake emergency, such as an unpaid fine or family member in trouble. The Office of Attorney General received two separate reports of scammers collecting cash from their victims, in person, through an intermediary.

In two recent Pennsylvania cases, victims were told they would need to provide cash to someone, in person, to resolve an issue (which was a lie). Those victims collectively paid over $30,000.

“Cash is a scammers’ dream: it is virtually untraceable and essentially allows the scammer to vanish with the victim’s hard-earned money,” Attorney General Sunday said. “You should never — never — pay cash to someone you do not know. Be aware that scammers want their targets to feel pressure or a need to act immediately; if you are contacted with a demand for payment, hang up the phone, close the door, or simply do not text or email back.”

In the two recent cash scams in Pennsylvania:

A mother received a call claiming her out-of-state daughter had been in an accident and urgently needed $16,000. The cash was later picked up by an Uber driver unknown to the victim, while scammers kept her on the phone the entire time to prevent verification.

A woman received a pop-up on her iPhone claiming there were fraudulent Apple Pay charges and directing her to call a toll-free number. She was instructed to withdraw $15,000 in cash and told a “government agent” would come to her home to collect it, providing a so-called “exclusive code” as proof of legitimacy.

The Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection is offering the following tips to help you keep yourself safe from potential scams:

Never click on links that you did not request to be sent to you.

that you did not request to be sent to you. Don’t answer unexpected calls or texts , especially from unknown numbers.

, especially from unknown numbers. Don’t click on computer pop-ups.

SLOW DOWN. Scammers want to rush you, so stop and check it out! Before you take any action, talk with someone you trust. If the caller is insisting you remain on the line and not to discuss this with anyone else, it is a scam and you should hang up immediately.

Scammers want to rush you, so stop and check it out! Before you take any action, talk with someone you trust. If the caller is insisting you remain on the line and not to discuss this with anyone else, it is a scam and you should hang up immediately. Never withdraw cash in response to an unexpected call or message. Only scammers will ask for cash for services that you otherwise would be able to pay for with a credit or debit card.

in response to an unexpected call or message. Only scammers will ask for cash for services that you otherwise would be able to pay for with a credit or debit card. Never share sensitive information like your bank account information, Social Security Number, passwords, pins, or other personal information. If someone is asking for this information, it could be a scam.

like your bank account information, Social Security Number, passwords, pins, or other personal information. If someone is asking for this information, it could be a scam. If someone claims to be from a business or government agency, check online for the number to contact that business or agency and contact them directly with any questions or concerns. Legitimate callers will often leave a voicemail message for you to return their call. Scammers often will not leave a message.

Consumers who feel they may have been involved in a scam are encouraged to contact the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection by visiting our website, by calling the Office at 1-800-441-2555, or by emailing sc***@*************al.gov.