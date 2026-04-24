CLEARFIELD, Pa. — A woman who abandoned a dog on a roadway shortly before a car struck the animal pleaded guilty Tuesday in Clearfield County Court.

Judge Joshua S. Maines sentenced Casey Nichole Tennison, 22, to 24 months of probation for misdemeanor cruelty to animals. Maines also ordered Tennison to pay more than $1,300 in restitution for veterinary bills and prohibited her from owning a pet during her probation.

Acknowledging the emotional nature of animal cruelty cases, Maines noted that Tennison had no prior criminal record and that the court must follow state sentencing guidelines. He said the aggravated range for the charge is 24 months.

“I hope you learn from this,” Maines told Tennison, adding that he could not imagine the fear of being abandoned on a roadside.

Prosecutors originally charged Tennison with felony aggravated cruelty to animals.

Before the sentencing, the woman now caring for the dog described the animal’s physical and emotional trauma. She told the court a nerve in the dog’s leg was torn from its spinal cord—an injury that cannot be repaired. The dog, which initially could not walk and cried through the night, now requires around-the-clock medication and hand-feeding.

“He’s been forgotten by the people he most depended on,” she said, noting the dog still panics when car doors open. “Now he has a home with unconditional love.”

The charges stem from a May 16 incident on State Park Road in Pine Township. According to the affidavit of probable cause, police responded to a report of a vehicle striking a dog with no identification. The rescue group Animals Matter of Clearfield County took the dog for treatment. During a Facebook Live feed of the dog being transported to a hospital in State College, viewers identified the owner as Sheanna Gagliardi of Clearfield. When contacted, Gagliardi, who is Tennison’s mother, claimed the dog had slipped its collar and been missing for two weeks.

However, investigators found an online post Gagliardi made days earlier seeking to re-home the dog. When an officer pointed out the inconsistency, Gagliardi became irritated.

“Give me the felony charges. I dumped the dog,” she told the officer.

Police eventually determined Gagliardi told Tennison to drop the dog off on the roadside. While Gagliardi was also charged in July, those charges were later withdrawn, according to court records.