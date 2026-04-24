WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson released the following statement after voting in support of H.R. 8210,A Stronger Workforce for America Act, which passed out of the Education and Workforce Committee earlier today:

“While I voted in favor of A Stronger Workforce for America Act in committee, I will continue to work with my colleagues and stakeholders in our community to ensure this legislation meets local labor market needs and help to further lead individuals down the pathway of success and into high-quality, family-sustaining jobs,” Rep. Thompson said.



Background:

The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) has not been reauthorized since 2014, and employers are experiencing persistent skills gaps across critical industries. Congress needs to modernize our federal workforce policy in order to keep pace with the rapidly changing labor market due to AI, automation, and technological innovation. This legislation makes targeted reforms to modernize the system and better align training with real job demand.